See 'Bachelor' Peter as a Child Actor in a Sylvan Learning Center Commercial (VIDEO)

Before becoming a pilot and a reality TV star, Bachelor Season 24's leading man Peter Weber was a child actor.

In fact, it was revealed recently that the 28-year-old appeared in a Sylvan Learning Center commercial when he was a kid, and the clip resurfaced on the internet for fans to enjoy.

The ad was apparently filmed back in 2005 and stars Peter as a young student named Mark who is struggling in school. The good news is he gets help from the Sylvan Learning Center, which helps him improve his grades.

“School was tough, then Sylvan helped me read better,” Peter says in the clip. The commercial also shows Peter surprising his mom with his improved report card by sending it to her on his skateboard.

Needless to say, Bachelor fans freaked out over the old ad, especially because so many people grew up seeing these ads on TV.

“Don't talk to me today unless it's about Pilot Pete being in this ad for Sylvan Learning Center as a baby #TheBachelor,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Don't talk to me today unless it's about Pilot Pete being in this ad for Sylvan Learning Center as a baby #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hCy7HFF2tC — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 17, 2020

I was today years old when I found out Peter was the boy in the Sylvan Learning Center commercials growing up 😂😂 #TheBachelorABC — Hannah Smith (@hannah_christan) January 20, 2020

#Champagnegate is dumb. Here's a commercial of little baby Peter in a commercial for the Sylvan Learning Center. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rrBmo72VP7 — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) January 21, 2020

A few Bachelor Nation members commented on the commercial, including Caroline Lunny, who was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s Bachelor season.

“Omgggg I remember this commercial bc I had to go to sylvan learning center,” she wrote on Twitter.

Omgggg I remember this commercial bc I had to go to sylvan learning center. — Caroline Lunny (@CarolineLunny) January 17, 2020

Mykenna, who is currently competing on Peter’s season of the show, also tweeted, “LOL my parents actually signed me up for this ... don’t know if it made my grades any better through [sic].”

LOL my parents actually signed me up for this ... don’t know if it made my grades any better through 😂 — Mykenna Dorn (@mykennajean) January 18, 2020

Not to mention, Peter himself commented on the viral moment while appearing on E!'s Daily Pop. “Oh man. My voice. Thank God I don’t sound like that,” he said.

Though it’s a little embarrassing for him to have to relive, the pilot enjoyed the experience. “Yeah, it was actually a lot of fun. I really enjoyed that.”

What do you think of Peter's commercial? Do you think he should get back into acting?

