Scottie Thompson to Guest on 'NCIS: LA' — But Not as Her 'NCIS' Character

Jeanne Benoit is back in the world of NCIS — sort of.

Scottie Thompson played Jeanne Benoit — Tony (Michael Weatherly) got close to her as part of an extended undercover operation to take down her father, an arms dealer in Season 4 — across multiple seasons of the original series. She will be appearing on NCIS: Los Angeles this spring as DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency) agent Sarah Raines, TVLine reports.

She crosses paths with the team when her boss is MIA and she's "on a highly classified mission to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena sightings." That should catch Eric's (Barrett Foa) attention. How will this "confident, all-business and a bit cynical" agent do when she works with the team? It should be entertaining.

Thompson's last appearance on NCIS came in the Season 13 episode, "Loose Cannons," in which Tony and Jeanne got closure (again, following her earlier appearance that season). With Weatherly off NCIS — and Tony likely living a happily ever after with Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and their daughter off-screen — it doesn't seem likely we'll see her as Jeanne again.

Thompson isn't the first actor to take on a different role across the NCIS shows, despite all three being part of the same universe. (NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles have crossed over, as have NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Given the NCIS: Los Angeles-Hawaii Five-0 crossover, an argument could be made that MacGyver and Magnum P.I. are also part of that world.)

She's not even the first to play a major role on NCIS and later appear on one of the spinoffs. Liza Lapira played mole Michelle Lee before a guest spot as part of a case-of-the-week on NCIS: New Orleans. Alicia Coppola is quite recognizable as Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman but has since recurred as FBI Agent Lisa Rand on LA. And NCIS fans know Michael Nouri as Ziva's father, but he recently guest starred as Eddie Barrett's (Eddie Cahill) lawyer on NCIS: New Orleans.

Thompson's previous TV credits include 12 Monkeys, Training Day, Rosewood, Zoo, and Grey's Anatomy.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS