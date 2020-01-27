'Prodigal Son' Sneak Peek: Jessica Has a Homecoming Gift for Malcolm (VIDEO)

If anyone needs a break and time to rest, it's Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) after what he went through with John Watkins (Michael Raymond-James).

That's what Jessica (Bellamy Young) hopes to provide for her son in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the January 27 episode of Prodigal Son.

In fact, she seems to have found the perfect nurse to be his "homecoming gift": Ilsa (Mary VanArsdel). "She can run your baths, administer your meds, and prepare your meals until you have sufficiently recovered," Jessica explains to Malcolm. "She also competed in the German judo team in the '92 Olympics, should you have one of your more unruly nightmares."

As Ilsa starts seeing to Malcolm, Jessica pulls Dani (Aurora Perrineau) aside to find out how her son is doing. Watch the clip above to see what the woman Jessica considers Malcolm's "closest friend" has to say.

In "Internal Affairs," Malcolm faces an internal affairs review as Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) and the team worry about his mental health following a mysterious and catastrophic incident at the precinct.

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox