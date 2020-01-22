'Bachelor' Fans Upset Over Little-Seen Contestant Sarah Coffin's Exit

We have a new Grocery Store Joe on our hands. Bachelor fans were left disappointed following Monday night’s episode after underrated contestant Sarah Coffin was sent home too soon by Peter Weber.

Not only was Sarah denied a rose, but she was also barely featured onscreen, despite seemingly to be very normal, nice, and beautiful. Judging by Sarah’s ABC bio, the medical radiographer from the South (Knoxville, Tennessee, specifically), enjoys being outdoors, cooking, reading, and binging podcasts and TV shows. What's not to like?!

Not to mention, Sarah’s bio also reveals she’s recently out of a serious relationship, one in which she came close to getting engaged, and she’s ready to find her person.

The 24-year-old was a part of the second group date on Monday's episode, but she must’ve failed to make a strong connection with Peter as he cut her during the rose ceremony. Fans took to Twitter after the episode to share their outrage over Sarah’s lack of screentime and sudden elimination.

“I have a lot of respect for Peter, but that man and the Bachelor as a show really slept on Sarah Coffin!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“JUSTICE FOR SARAH COFFIN!!! @BachelorABC,” another fan shared.

We riot at dawn for Sarah Coffin #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/uKkA1p5UXS — Josie England (@josieengland_) January 21, 2020

Sarah Coffin deserved better!!!! Bring her to Paradise!!!! #TheBachelor — kel kel (@kellendonovan99) January 21, 2020

Though many believe she went home too soon, Sarah took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself after the episode assuring fans that she's "doin' just fine :)" in the caption.

View this post on Instagram doin’ just fine :) A post shared by Sarah Coffin (@sarah.coffin) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:38pm PST

And fret not, as there’s a good chance we’ll see Sarah on another Bachelor Nation show in the future considering the outpouring of fan support. While she’d be an excellent pick for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, there are some who believe she’d make a great option as the star of the next Bachelorette season.

Host Chris Harrison sang Sarah’s praises during a Facebook Live video announcing all the contestants back in December.

“This girl’s a favorite from the start, with a heart of gold to match with her classic beauty. Obviously a pretty smart girl, easily the best cook in the Mansion. … [She’s] a house favorite but also a favorite of Peter’s, so watch out,” he said at the time.

Would you like to see Sarah as the next Bachelorette or do you think she’s a better fit for Paradise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!