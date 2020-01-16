'Lincoln Rhyme' Cast on the 'True & Faithful Adaptation' of 'The Bone Collector'

If you're familiar with Jeffery Deaver's novel and its subsequent sequels, you'll likely recognize many aspects of the new NBC drama, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

"It's a true and faithful adaptation," series star Russell Hornsby said when he, Arielle Kebbel, and Michael Imperioli sat down with TV Insider's Jim Halterman.

"The beauty of having all 14 novels at our disposal is that you have a wonderful road map," Hornsby continued. "We follow the yellow brick road, but also you're able to take detours." For example, while serial killers are represented as men, they can change that up and "adapt for audiences for 2020 and beyond," the star explained.

While the focus is on hunting for the Bone Collector, each episode will have "very unique and specific" cases that require Lincoln (Hornsby) and the team to investigate, Imperioli previewed.

In addition to their crime-solving, we will also learn about their personal lives. For example, Kebbel noted that the pilot revealed Amelia's backstory when it came to her younger sister. And sometimes work may get personal as well, with Imperioli teasing "certain cases that are touchstones and push buttons" for all the characters.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC