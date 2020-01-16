Is 'Mindhunter' Returning for Season 3? Cast Released From Contracts

We have some bad news for fans of Mindhunter — but there is still hope.

The streaming service has released the Netflix crime series' stars — Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv — from their contracts, TVLine first reported. However, it's still possible that at some point, we could still get a third season.

A Breakdown of All of the 'Mindhunter' Season 2 Killers (PHOTOS) In addition to Charles Manson and the BTK killer, a look at some of the lesser-known murderers.

"[Executive producer] David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," according to a representative from the streaming service. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

That likely explains why McCallany recently addressed the series' uncertain future on Twitter in a reply to a fan's request for an update on Season 3 with a shrugging emoji.

🤷‍♂️ — Holt McCallany (@HoltMcCallany) January 7, 2020

Groff and McCallany played FBI agents, while Torv starred as a psychologist, for two seasons. The 10-episode first season was released on October 13, 2017, while the nine-episode Season 2 dropped on August 16, 2019. So there is precedent for a longer-than-usual wait between seasons.

The series has featured infamous killers including Charles Manson, "Son of Sam" David Berkowitz, Ed Kemper, and the BTK killer.

Mindhunter, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Netflix