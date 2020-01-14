Conrad's on Rescue Duty — Can He Reach a Patient in Time on 'The Resident'? (VIDEO)

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) may have been fired from Chastain, but he's still out there helping people on The Resident.

And as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode reveals, he's working search and rescue — and may be on track for three saves for the day.

Kyle (Corbin Bernsen) calls Conrad when his car is towed and notes the "search and rescue" patch on the other man's vest. Conrad's confused by Kyle's delivery of "we're all volunteers" (adding in Nic), but Kyle moves on to apologizing. "We're family," Conrad assures him.

Then he receives a call from a patient, Archer (Rick Holmes), in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can't afford. Watch the clip above to see the call take a turn that has Conrad very, very concerned.

In "Best Laid Plans," Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) must find a new battery for a patient's failing heart VAD in time to save her life at a non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta. Meanwhile, Devon's (Manish Dayal) VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER, and Cain (Morris Chestnut) tries to get close to Bell's (Bruce Greenwood) business partner from the supplement company.

