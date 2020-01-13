'68 Whiskey' First Look: The Medics Combat Measles in Paramount's New Dramedy (VIDEO)

Paramount Network's latest scripted series will launch Wednesday, January 15 and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at the action going on in 68 Whiskey.

Described as a dark comedy, this series that follows a diverse group of Army medics serving a base in Afghanistan nicknamed "The Orphanage." Blending drama with humor, they'll navigate the dangers and the absurdities around them.

Together they rely on camaraderie, shared vices and at times a strong sense of purpose which is apparent in the sneak peek clip above. The preview shows Sam Keeley (Dublin Murders) and Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People) as Cooper Roback and Mekhi Davis respectively, who are on a mission.

Running a vaccine clinic under the disguise of a soccer game, Davis delivers injections to the youth who live around the base. It's clear things are hush-hush as the medic delivers the shot in quiet tones, praising his young patient's bravery.

"The risk factor of this stunt of yours was way high, amigo," Davis tells Roback, who was refereeing the soccer game. "We were under orders to destroy those vaccines."

"There's a goddamn measles epidemic in this country," Roback answers before revealing other motivations for his actions. Check out the full segment above and don't miss the new series when it debuts on Paramount Network.

68 Whiskey, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 15, 10/9c, Paramount Network