'This Is Us' Casts Sophia Bush & Pamela Adlon as Recurring Guest Stars for Season 4

This Is Us is adding even more new faces in the second half of Season 4 which kicks off Tuesday, January 14 on NBC.

During the show's appearance at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, the series' creator Dan Fogelman teased what was to come for fans. According to Deadline, one of the surprises teased included the addition of Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.) and Pamela Adlon (Better Things) to the cast.

As expected, the details surrounding their characters remain shrouded in mystery as per Fogelman's wish to keep their involvement in the Pearson's story a surprise. While names and arcs weren't shared, it was revealed that Bush's character will be involved in Kevin's (Justin Hartley) storyline, while Adlon will be linked to Randall's (Sterling K. Brown).

"We have a cool guest star coming, Pamela Adlon, who will be involved in Randall's very intense storyline," Fogelman reportedly said. "She has an unbelievable arc in the back of the season, she plays a limited but very important part of that story."

Meanwhile, he also shared that "the story who is the mother of Kevin's child and all that journey will be a story in the back half of the season, and there will be an answer by the end of the season." Fogelman didn't elaborate on whether or not Bush's character would be part of Kevin's story in that way.

Luckily viewers won't have to wait long as these characters are expected to arrive in the midseason premiere. As for what other stars viewers can expect to see, fan favorite Ron Cephas Jones and Timothy Omundson will both return for more screen-time in Season 4. Don't miss the new arrivals when This Is Us' fourth season resumes.

This Is Us, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, January 14, 9/8c, NBC