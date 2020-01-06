John Legend to Guest Star on 'This Is Us' — Watch NBC's Promo (VIDEO)

This Is Us has been nailing it in Season 4 with some big-name guest stars, and that will continue in the new year as EGOT John Legend stops by the NBC drama.

In a new promo for the show's winter return, the Voice coach is shown on stage with a piano and microphone. The singer has become a bit of a mainstay on NBC, making his guest-starring role not too surprising for a series that has recruited the likes of Ron Howard, M. Night Shyamalan, and more over the years.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed his guest spot, but not much else is known about the role he'll be playing. But judging by that shot of him on stage, it's likely Legend could be appearing as himself. Perhaps it will relate to Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her aspirations to become a singer?

Only time will tell, but thankfully fans don't have to wait too long as This Is Us resumes Tuesday, January 14 on NBC. The show broke for the midseason hiatus back in November, leaving viewers hanging with another concerning flash-forward in which the Pearson siblings aren't on good terms.

8 Shows That Did Mental Health & Mental Illness Right (PHOTOS) For Mental Health Day on October 10, we look at shows that have had good representation for mental health on TV.

What could have made Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate stop talking to Randall (Sterling K. Brown)? Based on their mom Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) progressing memory issues, there's a good chance that could be a point of contention.

Don't miss the upcoming answers when This Is Us returns and keep an eye out for Legend and any other stars who could pop up, because if there's one thing we know by now, this show is all about surprises.

This Is Us, Season 4 Return, Tuesday, January 14, 9/8c, NBC