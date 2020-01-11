Ellen Pompeo Responds to Justin Chambers' Surprising 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit

Fans were in for quite the shock on Friday, when Justin Chambers released a statement that he was leaving Grey's Anatomy after more than 15 seasons with the series.

The actor who played Dr. Alex Karev was one of the few remaining original series stars, leaving Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. as the sole cast members from the beginning of Grey's. While not much was revealed in his statement, there was even less reaction by Chambers' former coworkers, who had not commented on the exit until Saturday.

Pompeo who leads the show as Meredith Grey reacted to a tweet sent out by Vanity Fair that reads, "#GreysAnatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet," which was accompanied by an article elaborating on Chambers' departure.

In the actresses response she tweeted, "Truer words have never been spoken," accompanied by a heartbroken emoji. News of Chambers' move initially said he'd be "leaving," but later reports revealed that he actually won't be seen in any episodes moving forward as his final appearance already aired.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," the actor had said in his statement. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he continued.

While Pompeo's brief remark may not provide any answers regarding the shocking decision made by Chambers, their sentiment echoes fans' own feelings. Only time will tell how the show will handle this character exit long-term, so tune in to see how the show will handle Chambers' absence.

