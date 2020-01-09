'Doctor Who' Cast on 'Spyfall,' the Master & Terrifying Monsters to Come (VIDEO)

"The name's Doctor — The Doctor." Time-and-space-traveling sci-fi saga Doctor Who opened its twelfth season with the two-part "Spyfall" episodes, which took on exciting James Bond-esque tropes from motorbike chases to shoe lasers.

The episodes also featured some extremely heartfelt moments, including the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) learning of the demise of the Time Lord's home planet, Gallifrey. Plus, viewers were introduced to a devilish new Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), the Doctor's "best enemy" — and then learned alongside the Doctor that he was the one responsible for destroying Gallifrey.

Whittaker, along with costars Tosin Cole (Ryan Sinclair) and Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan), came by the TV Insider office to chat about shooting Season 12, that devastating reveal for the Doctor, and what's down the line for the season ahead.

"I think it's absolutely a possibility that the Master is manipulating the situation," Whittaker says of the Master's destruction of Gallifrey. "But I think the sight of Gallifrey burning, there is no two ways to take that. The planet is on fire and it's been destroyed." Gill adds: "But it definitely could be for personal gain, on [the Master's] part."

In the Sunday, January 12 episode, titled "Orphan 55," the gang (plus, Bradley Walsh's Graham) travels to Tranquility Spa, deals with "terrifying" monsters, according to Whittaker, and meet a green-haired character played by Inbetweeners vet James Buckley. "I've got a few moments where [Ryan's] screaming in a high-pitched voice," Cole admits of the frightening hour.

As the season progresses, we have a million questions: Did any Time Lords survive Gallifrey's demise? When will we see the Master next, and what's his master plan? Will we learn more about the Doctor as the companions continue to search for answers?

