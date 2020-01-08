Connie Britton in Talks to Return as Abby in '9-1-1' Season 3

At least some 9-1-1 fans may get what they've been wishing for since the end of Season 1: a return from Connie Britton's Abby.

The actress is in talks to return for multiple episodes, TVLine reports. We'll have to wait and see if anything comes of this for Season 3.

Britton starred as Abby during the Fox drama's first season before the 9-1-1 operator departed in the finale, leaving Buck (Oliver Stark) pining for her. And while she hasn't been back since, no one involved with the show has ever ruled out a return.

Prior to Season 2, executive producer Tim Minear told TV Insider that "the door is not only left open for her — it's propped." Fox chairman/CEO Gary Newman also addressed the topic during the Summer 2018 TCA press tour, stating that producer Ryan Murphy "would be thrilled to bring her back" and "hopefully there will be some opportunities to do that."

And Stark himself told TV Insider that he wanted to see Britton return after his character moved out of Abby's place in Season 2. "It would just be nice to get to act opposite Connie Britton again," he said. "If it does happen, I think both personally and for the story it can only be good news."

If Britton does return as Abby, there's plenty to explore with her character. What could seeing each other again mean for her and Buck? Could she offer any words of wisdom to Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt)?

Since leaving 9-1-1, Britton has returned to American Horror Story and SMILF and starred in the first season of Dirty John.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox