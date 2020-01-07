AMC Unveils 'Breaking Bad' Marathon & 'El Camino' TV Premiere

Get ready to say his name because Heisenberg is heading back to AMC this January and February as the network holds a Breaking Bad marathon culminating in the world television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The marathon will feature episodes from all five seasons of the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning series that made Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) household names. Kicking off on Sunday, January 19, at 4/3c, the marathon will air over five consecutive Sundays.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will come screeching onto screens Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on the network where Vince Gilligan's series began. The film debuted on Netflix last year.

The television event will also usher in the long-awaited fifth season of Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul which premieres Sunday, February 23, at 10/9c, with another new episode the following evening on February 24. All of the projects, which are produced by Sony Pictures Television, remain synonymous with AMC.

"The world of Breaking Bad remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories – from the place where it all began, Breaking Bad, to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman's continued journey in the feature film El Camino and the next chapter of 'criminal' attorney Jimmy McGill's transformation in Better Call Saul's upcoming fifth season," Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said in a statement.

"We are beyond proud to be the home for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's incredible vision and are endlessly in awe of the insanely talented actors that bring the vision to life," she added.

Below, find the schedule for the marathon, movie premiere and series return:

Sunday, January 19

Breaking Bad Season 1, begins at 4:00 p.m./3:00 p.m. c

Sunday, January 26

Breaking Bad Season 2, begins at 8:00 a.m./7:00 a.m. c

Sunday, February 2

Breaking Bad Season 3, begins at 8:00 a.m./7:00 a.m. c

Sunday, February 9

Breaking Bad Season 4, begins at 8:00 a.m./7:00 a.m. c

Sunday, February 16

Breaking Bad Season 5, begins at 1:30 a.m./12:30 a.m. c

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, World Television Premiere, 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. c

Sunday, February 23

Better Call Saul Season 5 Premiere, 10:00 p.m./9:00 p.m. c

Monday, February 24

Better Call Saul Season 5 Premiere Encore, 7:45 p.m./6:45 p.m. c

Better Call Saul Season 5 Time Slot Premiere, 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. c