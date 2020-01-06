'America's Top Dog': Teamwork Is Tested in A&E's Canine Competition

This new competition series brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by Curt Menefee alongside expert trainer Nick White and sideline reporting by Jamie Little. America’s Top Dog premieres Wednesday, January 8 on A&E.

In each one-hour episode, four police K9 teams, including fan-favorites from the hit series Live PD, and one civilian team will face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition.

The skilled teams will be tested on their speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on a massive obstacle course including navigating a complex maze for scented items and apprehending and taking down a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges.

Each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of America’s Top Dog and an additional $25,000 cash prize.

America’s Top Dog, Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 9/8c, A&E