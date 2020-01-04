Worth Watching: Golden Globes, a New 'Dracula' on Netflix, 'Say Yes to the Dress America'

A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

The 77th Annual Golden Globes (Sunday, 8/7c, 5/PT, NBC): Ricky Gervais brings his barbed wit back to the Globes, hosting the Hollywood party for the fifth time (his first since 2016). Among the night's highlights: Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. deMille Award and a career retrospective, while Ellen DeGeneres accepts the second annual Carol Burnett Award for comedy. (Look for The Crown, Fleabag and Chernobyl to score in the TV awards. Though the Globes voters tend to be unconventional in their choices, that hasn’t stopped us from making some predictions.)

Dracula (Saturday, streaming on Netflix): Bram Stoker's vampire icon is making another comeback, courtesy of Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, whose pedigree for pumping new blood into popular genres is well established. Danish actor Claes Bang (The Affair) assumes the role of the Transylvanian count in this three-part British adaptation, which promises to trace his spooky origins in Eastern Europe as he battles the descendants of vampire hunter Van Helsing.

Say Yes to the Dress America (Saturday, 8/7c, TLC): This special 10-part series travels far and wide to corral its couples — one each from every state in the USA, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico — culminating in a two-hour finale in which all 52 couples say "I do" in a group wedding in New York's Central Park, officiated by host and bridal designer Randy Fenoli. The series follows 10 of the brides-to-be as they plan for their perfect day.

God Friended Me (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Guest-star alert: Emmy and Tony winner Judd Hirsch (Taxi) is the latest friend suggestion for Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), and it’s one of the most poignant yet. He plays Abe, a Holocaust survivor seeking information about his long-lost sister. As Miles lends a hand, he also gets what may be another clue regarding who's behind the God Account, when Joy (Jessica Lu) discovers that all of his new "friends" are clients of the same insurance company, and that includes Abe.

Inside Weekend TV: CBS' 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c) includes a Sharyn Alfonsi report on the August death in federal prison of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, ruled a suicidal hanging by the New York medical examiner… Another fine mess the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) finds herself in, as the conclusion of Doctor Who's two-part "Spyfall" (Sunday, 8/7c, BBC America) puts her and her team face to face with The Master, in the guise of friendly MI6 analyst O (Sacha Dhawan), as their airplane hurtles toward potential doom… Alton Brown joins Anne Burrell in a new season of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America (Sunday, 9/8c), each leading a team of hapless and helpless chefs in dire need of culinary skills. In the opener, the contestants are taught to prepare a chicken soup and sandwich dish. How hard could that be?