What's Keeping Ziva From Reuniting With Her Family on 'NCIS'? (VIDEO)

Now that Sahar has really been taken care of on NCIS, Ziva (Cote de Pablo) should be heading to Paris to reunite with Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Tali, right?

That does seem to be the plan, but first, she's going to help Gibbs (Mark Harmon), as the preview for "In the Wind" reveals. In the winter premiere, Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he helped Ziva with the "one thing" she needed to take care of — and it looks like having to kill Sarah/Sahar, Phineas' mother, has serious consequences.

At the end of the fall finale, Gibbs hesitated on his way to tell Phineas his mother was dead, but is that conversation what leads to the predicament the boy is in in the promo?

Phineas is missing, but did he run away or was he kidnapped? Gibbs saying "he's out there on his own" suggests the former is possible. But could Sahar's people be involved in some way? Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) does return to the club where they picked up Victor, who clued them in to Sahar's true identity.

Whatever happened, Ziva jumps in to help, even as Gibbs reminds her of her goal to reunite with her family. "I know how much this boy means to you, Gibbs," she tells him. "Paris can wait."

Executive producer Frank Cardea told TV Insider "the history of Phineas and Sahar/Sarah and how she pulled that whole thing off" will be explained in the winter premiere. Also expect to see that Gibbs and Phineas conversation about Sarah "dealt with ... to a great extent."

