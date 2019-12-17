Will 'Watchmen' Return for Season 2? Damon Lindelof Says...

HBO's highly acclaimed series Watchmen wrapped its first season, and despite ending on a major cliffhanger, it remains unclear if the show will return for another season.

But showrunner Damon Lindelof is clearing a few things up post-finale, reassuring fans that this may not really be the end. After all, in the comic book words of Doctor Manhattan, "nothing ever ends."

In an interview with Variety, Lindelof shared that conversations were likely to take place regarding another season, but not much else has been decided.

"Right now the space that HBO is in and that I'm in is we're asking the question, 'Should there be another season of Watchmen?' And if there should be another season, what would it be? I'm not saying I don't want to do it," Lindelof said, "or it shouldn’t exist. I'm just saying, 'Boy, every idea that I had went into this season of Watchmen.'"

The sentiment certainly makes sense considering how densely packed the season was with Easter eggs and more. "I'm going to put up my antenna, see if it's receiving anything," the creator said. "If it's not receiving anything in a reasonable period of time... then I think we move on to [the] question, which is, 'if not me, then who?'"

Like the hungry viewers pining for more, Lindelof doesn't disagree. "I actually do agree with HBO that this should be a continuing series," he said. What that looks like will remain to be seen as he added, "maybe it'll continue in a year or two, maybe they'll continue it in four years or whatever, but I want to see more Watchmen."

Considering where the season left viewers — with Angela (Regina King) tentatively stepping out onto her pool after consuming a possibly Dr. Manhattan-modified egg — it wouldn't be surprising that HBO would renew the series to provide more answers for viewers less satisfied with ambiguity.

For now, Watchmen fans can relive Season 1's set of nine episodes until their heart's content.

Watchmen, Season 1, On Demand, HBO Go and HBO Now