'Fuller House' Cast Mourns the Loss of Dog Cosmo: 'We'll Miss Him Forever'

The cast of Fuller House is mourning the loss of their costar and beloved dog Cosmo, who shared the screen with the stars since the sequel series debuted on Netflix in 2016.

Fans learned of the news through the show's social media channels, where it was revealed the pup passed after complications from surgery. In a sorrowful statement released online, the show pages wrote the following:

"We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever."

The message was posted alongside a slew of photos featuring the dog and his costars.

Once the cast learned of the news, Candace Cameron Bure was quick to respond, sharing an initial retweet with the single line, "so much love."

She later went on to share a lengthier tribute to Cosmo, posting, "Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he's playing with Comet 😉 right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You'll be so missed love bug ❤️"

Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram to share her own words on behalf of Cosmo, "As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away," she wrote. "He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications. Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are 💔. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy."

"There is a Cosmo-sized hole in our hearts. 💔 We miss you, sweet boy. 😢🐾," costar Andrea Barber wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the dog.

