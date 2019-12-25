Showtime Profiles Iconic Bands New Order & Duran Duran in 2 New Docs

Two new documentaries profiling iconic rock bands New Order and Duran Duran will premiere Friday, December 27 on Showtime.

Part concert, part documentary, New Order: Decades, follows the band’s preparations in the re-staging of their acclaimed collaboration, So It Goes, with the artist Liam Gillick and the 12-piece synthesizer orchestra that captured the headlines during Manchester International Festival 2017.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know offers a candid look back through the extraordinary career of one of the world’s most beloved groups, with previously unseen footage and intimate conversations with the original line-up: singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes.

The doc highlights the defining moments of their four decades-long journey and provides a glimpse into what’s next for Duran Duran.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

New Order: Decades, Premiere, Friday, December 27, 7:30/6:30c, SHOWTIME

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know, Premiere, Friday, December 27, 9/8c, SHOWTIME