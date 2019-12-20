'A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel' Celebrates Uplifting Adoption Stories

Make merry when Tony Award winner Idina Menzel performs songs from her new album Christmas: A Season of Love and introduces inspiring stories about adoption from foster care. Joining Menzel and also performing are award-winning artists Adam Lambert, NE-YO and Kelly Rowland.

The annual award-winning special A Home For the Holidays with Idina Menzel airs Sunday, December 22 on CBS, shining a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and the tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these kids into loving “forever families.”

The heart of the special is a series of documentary stories that profile some of the resilient children who have been shuttled from foster home to foster home and were ultimately adopted.

These powerful stories highlight the good and the bad, from the grim realities of foster care to the life-changing effects of a loving family.

Rounding out these stories are musical performances by top recording artists there to show their support for an audience made up of adoptive parents, social workers and former foster children.

Currently, there are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S. who are hoping for a “forever home.” Foster children lead a difficult life. Only half graduate from high school, three percent graduate college and 25 percent end up homeless.

As this special illustrates, given a home and a chance, these children can thrive and go on to lead exemplary, even extraordinary, lives. Many have started happy families of their own.

A Home For the Holidays with Idina Menzel, Sunday, December 22, 9/8c, CBS