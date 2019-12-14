'Bob's Burgers' Sneak Peek: Bob Gets Stuck With Returning Guest Megan Mullally as Gayle & the In-Laws (VIDEO)

As the holiday season carries on, families gather to celebrate, and such is the case for the Belchers of Bob's Burgers who receive a visit from Linda's (John Roberts) clan while she's not around.

In the December 15 episode "Have Yourself a Maily Linda Christmas," Linda will be working a temp post office job to make some extra cash for the time of the year. But when a package goes undelivered, she takes it upon herself to break protocol and be a hero by delivering it.

As for Bob (H. Jon Benjamin)? He and Tina (Dan Mintz) will be left to tend to Linda's family, including returning guest star Megan Mullally as younger sister Gayle. Linda's parents (voiced by Sam Seder and Renee Taylor) are also in tow, and things get off to a rough start when they arrive.

Thankfully we have the exclusive clip from the night's episode — don't miss it above.

Gayle says that she would have brought her parents to her place first, but that she was having a few bathrooms removed from her "rich person" home. She goes with the fib that she's a world famous internet doctor, pegging that as her reasoning for being rich — none of which she is.

But the hilarity continues when Grandpa has a coughing fit and Bob mutters, "Oh, god," under his breath. Tim Meadows also guest stars in the brand new episode which will see the rest of the Belchers get into shenanigans.

Can Bob and Tina survive without Linda around while the family is visiting? Find out when Bob's Burgers airs Sunday.

Bob's Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox