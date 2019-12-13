Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

The first sneak peek at Hulu's adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller Little Fires Everywhere is here.

A 15-second teaser was released as part of the announcement that the limited series would arrive Wednesday, March 18 on the streaming platform. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, who also serve as producers, the series follows the intertwined fates of the Richardson family and a mother and daughter who "upend their lives."

The series explores the toll secrets can take, the relationship between art and identity, the strong bonds of motherhood, and the misguided belief that following rules can help you avoid disaster. In the show, Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson and Washington portrays Mia Warren.

Joining the two actresses in the project are Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson, Rosemarie DeWitt as Linda McCullough, Jade Pettyjohn as Lexie Richardson, Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson, Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson, Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson, Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren, and Huang Lu as Bebe.

In the quick clip, drama and intrigue abound as we catch a glimpse of the actors and hear a voiceover from Washington's Mia. "We all have parts that scare us," she says, "but we can't not look at who we are."

Don't miss the action when Little Fires Everywhere debuts on Hulu and catch the teaser below.

