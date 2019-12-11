'The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2': Which Team Won? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 34, Episode 16 of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2,"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Cash."]

The second part of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's final ended with the winning team crowned (and fortunately doesn't include anyone eating anything still alive).

After the U.S. and U.K. teams finished the long hike and made it through a night standing and sleeping surrounded by snakes, TJ informed them they wouldn't all be continuing on to the next part of the final. Each person had to solve a puzzle, then race across the island and swim to the team boat. There was only room for four players from each team.

Continuing on to Stage 2 for Team U.K. were Dee, Rogan, CT, and Jordan, with Tori losing out. And it was up to Ninja, Cara Maria, Paulie, and Zach for Team U.S., with Leroy, Kam, and Ashley heading home. Each team was chained together and had to race six miles around the island before solving a puzzle and kayaking out to a yacht. The first team with all four players onboard would become the champions and each would take home $250,000.

Team U.K. had a five-minute head start after finishing Stage 1 first. Team U.S. almost caught up; Cara even thought she had the puzzle solved, but U.K. finished it first and began paddling. The U.S. team timed out on the puzzle, but they didn't get into the water until U.K. was almost halfway to the yacht.

"Who would've thought that the U.K. team, who went 3-11 in the daily challenges, would have two Americans, an Australian, and one kid from the U.K.?" CT asked as he and his teammates celebrated their win. "You just never know in this game."

Congratulations, Team U.K.