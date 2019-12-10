Alison Sweeney's Sami Brady Returning to 'Days of Our Lives' — Everything We Know So Far

Sami Brady's coming back! Days of Our Lives vet Alison Sweeney recently broke the news that she'll be returning to the soap during an appearance on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family.

The actress, who currently stars in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' many Murder, She Baked films as Hannah Swensen, was promoting her latest holiday title Time for You to Come Home for Christmas. Sweeney last appeared on Days earlier this year in June as Sami.

Sweeney began on the series as Sami back in 1993 and has appeared in over a thousand episodes over the years on and off. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about Sweeney's return as the character.

Has She Started Filming?

According to Soap Opera Digest, Sweeney told Home & Family's hosts that she's already filmed her upcoming stint. As fans of Days will remember, the show is currently on a filming hiatus — with episodes banked through summer of 2020 — and was renewed for Season 56 amid fan concern.

When Will She Appear?

During Sweeney's interview, she said, "my scenes are not going to air until next summer," before adding a more definitive time of "next August." So while there isn't an exact date, it gives viewers plenty of time to prep for Sami's impending return.

What's Next for Sami's Story?

"Sami is back, causing some trouble," Sweeney said of her character. "I had a great time being there." For now, not much else is known about Sami's storyline upon her return, but Sweeney promised, "youv'e got some great stuff coming your way."

Stay tuned for further details as 2020 approaches and Sami's Salem return nears.

Days of Our Lives, weekdays, NBC