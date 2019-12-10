'Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Confirm Breakup

Even the sun sets in Paradise. Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton have decided to call it quits after getting engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

The couple released a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages, which read, "One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same. We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey — from paradise to this moment."

"We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us," the statement continued.

Chris, who shared a photo of the couple from the day they got engaged, added an extra message directed to Katie in his post. "I’ll cherish this pictured moment for rest of my life. @katieemo ❤️"

Things have been rocky from the start for the couple, who expressed they struggled with communication issues, among other problems in their relationship during the Paradise reunion special. Katie, specifically, took issue with watching the season back, as she felt Chris' behavior was different than he portrayed in real life. "The whole time at the beach, I loved him the whole time," she said. "The things he said and the things he did seemed so different."

But shortly after that awkward interview, it seemed the couple was finally on the right track. The green-eyed beauty took to Instagram to share an update on their relationship that had fans feeling hopeful.

"I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us," she said. "We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day." Though she did mention at the time that the couldn't promise the couple would "last forever," they were still content.

Chris echoed Katie's sentiment with his own post, which read, "Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives." Looks like she will feeding herself from now on, Chris.

This marks the third couple to call it quits since Season 6 wrapped. First, John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams announced their split, followed by Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who were the first same-sex couple to get engaged on the show, and now Katie and Chris. Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin remain the final couple still together from the season.

