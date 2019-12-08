When Is 'Shark Tank' Season 11 Returning?

Taking a little break!

Shark Tank will not be airing on Sundays at 9/8c for the remainder of 2019 — so if you tune into ABC at that time, don't expect to see your favorite millionaires. Season 11 of the business series is taking a short hiatus for the holidays, but will return in 2020.

To some, this may come as a surprise, as there was no warning that Shark Tank would be off the air for several weeks in the middle of such an exciting season. However, at the conclusion of the December 1 episode, there was a brief announcement which said the show would resume on January 5 at its normal time.

While we'll certainly miss seeing Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner for the next few weeks, there are always streaming options to consider. If you need to fill your Shark Tank void over the holidays, the show streams all 11 seasons on Hulu and you can also catch older episodes on CNBC.

While there's no word on what fans can expect to see when Shark Tank returns in the new year, if it's anything like what we've seen so far this season (Lori feuding with an entrepreneur, Mark making a $1 million dollar offer, etc), it's going to be a wild ride.

Shark Tank Returns, Sunday, January 5, 9/8c, ABC