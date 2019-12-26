Aisha Dee Teases Everything's 'Taking a Shift' in 'The Bold Type' Season 4

Change is coming to The Bold Type in Season 4 — both at the magazine and in the girls' lives.

Last we saw on the Freeform drama, Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) witnessed the office in chaos, as people were packing up boxes and moving furniture around. And things are going to be quite different at Scarlet when the show resumes in January.

Here, Dee previews the upcoming fourth season and pitches an ending.

What's happening at Scarlet in Season 4?

Aisha Dee: You know what's crazy? We always shoot multiple endings at the end of a season, so sometimes us girls don't even know how it ends. I'll see the episode, and I'm like, "Oh, that's what they chose to do?"

We're going to get to see the magazine evolved after that. All of the girls' careers and personal lives and love lives all take a shift in Season 4. They're going to start to look really different. It's super exciting.

Kat decided to use her job in social media to help in ways she would have been able to do in politics. Will we see that continue?

With Kat, it's always been about just being a voice for people who maybe can't speak for themselves or they aren't able to be as loud as Kat is. It's really just about trying to represent anyone who needs a hand. That's what we should all do, with whatever platform we have. Everyone has the power to do that, whether you're doing social media at a magazine or if you're just in your own workplace and you see someone struggling, you can use your influence to lift someone up and bring them some happiness.

With shifts coming in Kat's personal life, things with Adena were up in the air at the end of last season. But will her friendships with Sutton and Jane remain stable?

They'll always be a unit, but like any friendship, there's always phases with friendships especially when lives begin to shift and everyone's entering new phases of adulthood and grown-up-ness. Your friendships evolve as your life evolves, and no matter what, the girls are going to be together. They're each other's soulmates. I vote the three of them just get married and be done with it. That's my pitch for the season-ender.

The Bold Type, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, January 23, 9/8c, Freeform