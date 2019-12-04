First Look: 'Perfect Harmony' Stages a 'West Wing' Reunion (PHOTO)

Are you ready for a Bartlet administration reunion? On the January 9 episode of NBC comedy Perfect Harmony, star Bradley Whitford welcomes fellow West Wing alum Joshua Malina (above left, with Whitford).

Malina guests as eccentric podcaster Torsten VanBlaricum, who sits alongside crabby small-town choir director Arthur Cochran (Whitford) on the panel judging the Conley Fork's Finest pageant.

"Torsten is a previous winner; [unlike Arthur,] he is entirely enraptured by the proceedings," Malina says. "I think his life has peaked."

The actors have maintained a fond rivalry since they met in 1990 appearing in the Broadway run of an earlier Aaron Sorkin project, A Few Good Men. (Malina joined Sorkin's The West Wing in 2002, midway through its seven-season run.)

"He likes to lord his Emmys over me," the never-nominated Malina says of Whitford. "I'd like to point out he only has three more [wins] than I do, which really, ultimately, is not that many."

Perfect Harmony, Returns Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC