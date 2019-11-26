Millions of Lights Create Spectacular Christmas Scenes in 'Outrageous Holiday Houses'

Once the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie have settled, Lance Bass will usher in the merriest time of year in HGTV’s holiday extravaganza, Outrageous Holiday Houses, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.

Lance will take viewers on a whirlwind coast-to-coast tour of North America’s most spectacular holiday displays.

During the special, Lance spotlights such festive towns as Santa Claus, Indiana, and North Pole, Alaska.

“HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you’ve ever seen,” said Lance in the release. “We’re going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!”

The program kicks off with Drew Scott, star of HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home, and his wife, Linda Phan, in Los Angeles. The couple transforms their historic home into a whimsical gingerbread house bakery just in time to welcome family for the holidays.

Outrageous Holiday Houses, Premiere, Thursday, November 28, 11/10c, HGTV