'Lizzie McGuire's Adam Lamberg Returns as Gordo in Revival (PHOTO)

Gordo is back!

Original Lizzie McGuire star Adam Lamberg, who hasn't appeared in any projects since 2008's Beautiful Loser, has just been added to the cast list for Disney+'s revival series. Lamberg first captured viewers hearts as one of Lizzie's (Hilary Duff) best friends, David "Gordo" Gordon. As fans of the 2001-2004 Disney Channel series will remember, the besties took their friendship to the next level at the end of the 2003 feature film, becoming a couple.

The actor will appear in a recurring capacity when the series debuts next year as production began earlier this month. Gordo was known for his "intelligence, creativity and wry observations about middle school life" which made him somewhat of an outcast, outside of friends Lizzie and Miranda (Lalaine).

For the announcement, Disney released a photo of the costars together in character and it appears not much has changed as Lizzie dons her signature bangs and funky fashion next to Gordo in his unassuming stylings.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," said Hilary Duff star and executive producer of the series. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

As previously revealed, the new story picks up with Lizzie on the brink of turning 30 as she lives her dream working as an interior designer assistant in New York City. With her dream guy, a great Brooklyn apartment, things appear perfect on the outside — but they aren't always as they seem.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With some help from friends old and new, her family and 13-year-old alter-ego, Lizzie will maneuver the ever-changing course of adulthood. Lamberg's casting will see him reunite with fellow original stars Duff, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas.

The revival hails from original series creator Terri Minsky who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Duff and Rachel winter also fill roles as executive producers while Ranada Shepard serves as co-executive producer.

Hey now, hey now! @HilaryDuff has a special announcement about #LizzieMcGuire, the Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/9rHGkPU2Xf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 20, 2019

Lizzie McGuire, New Episodes, Coming 2020, Disney+