Tony Shalhoub on a More Spontaneous Abe in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3

Up-and-coming comedian Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) finds herself poised for stardom as Season 3 of the Emmy-winning 1960s-set comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns.

She's far from the only family member facing major life changes, however: Her uptight dad, Abe (four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub), quit his job as a Columbia professor, meaning he and wife Rose (Marin Hinkle) have now lost their cushy university-owned NYC apartment. Shalhoub previews a bit more.

What's going on with Abe?

Tony Shalhoub: He comes to this crisis point in his life where he's not sure exactly what he's going to do but he's willing to take the risk to make a major change. And that's what Season 3 is about — a different path he explores to change up his life.

What's his next step? Where do he and Rose go?

Those are all Season 3 spoilers, which I am not allowed to divulge, but I promise that it's an interesting track that they get themselves on. Rose is a lot more resilient than she lets on, and she rolls with the punches. She also finds herself in a situation…let's just say she finds a way to generate a little income.

We know that some episodes of the new season are set in Miami. Will the newly risk-taking couple get up to some mischief there?

[Laughs] Yes, you could say that.

Abe has not been a fan of Midge's comedy. Will he finally be able to laugh at his daughter?

I don't think that Abe's that much of a laugher. But he won't be in opposition to her.

With TV revivals all the rage, would you ever revisit your 2002–09 USA comedy-mystery Monk?

I never say never. A lot of people have asked if I'd ever do a Monk TV movie. If so, they'd better hurry it up or I'd have to play Monk's father!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premieres, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video