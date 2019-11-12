DC's 'Harley Quinn' Recruits the Worst of the Worst Bad Guys in NSFW Trailer (VIDEO)

DC villainess Harley Quinn is getting a NSFW makeover in the DC Universe original series Harley Quinn.

Voiced by The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, this version of the character embarks on a quest to create a group of baddies comprising the worst around. In a newly released trailer, we're introduced to Harley, her situation, some familiar faces and more.

Having finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker (Alan Tudyk), who is preoccupied with Batman (Diedrich Bader), she tries to build her own reputation as a "criminal Queenpin of Gotham City." In the half-hour adult animated comedy, viewers will hear strong language and witness some bad behavior.

The trailer below really sets the tone with a warning before it plays. "The following trailer contains explicit language, adult themes and violence, and may not be suitable for all viewers."

Opening up the teaser, Harley tells Joker she wants to be his "partner in crime," but the classic bad guy isn't interested in following through, using her as a means to escape his nemesis, Batman. That's the final straw for Harley, and she vows to make a name for herself, lamenting her woes to Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) and friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

See what happens when Harley has her eye on the prize in the trailer below.

Harley Quinn, Series Premiere, Friday, November 29, DC Universe