'Shark Tank': A Milkshake Company Brings Mark Cuban to the Yard (RECAP)

On tonight's episode of Shark Tank, four hopeful companies — Baubles + Soles, Dog Threads, Peanut Butter Pump, and The Yard — pitched their business ideas to Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner with the hopes of landing a deal. Read on for all of the highlights from Episode 7.

Baubles + Soles

First up, Lisa Nguyen, along with her husband, Duc, pitched their children’s shoe company that offers an interchangeable design which takes each pair from casual to formal wear. Seeking $100,000 for 15% of their company, the couple explained that each pair of shoes from their line is machine washable and offer endless possibilities.

Daymond was the first shark to go out, explaining that the inventory the company will need to keep in stock due to all of the shoe sizes is a "nightmare" to keep up with. "In my business, the thing that has killed more people than the plague has been inventory," he said.

"You have to find a way to market this, and you haven't found that yet," Mark added, before also going out.

The company didn't pique Robert's interest, saying it was a "cute product" but he doesn't "love" the business. Lori and Kevin followed suit, leaving Baubles + Soles without a deal in the tank. Or so we thought... Lisa fought back and asked the sharks if there was anything she could do to lessen the risk of a deal, as she's confident it's going to be a successful business.

The fight in her appealed to Daymond, who came back in and offered $100,000 for 25% stake — which the couple happily accepted.

"She's not going to quit, she's not going to stop," he said.

Dog Threads

Next up was Scott and Gina Davis seeking $250,000 for 17% of their company, Dog Threads, a fashion line that offers matching styles for the entire family, including pets.

The couple explained that they searched for clothes for their adorable puppy, but only came across cheap and tacky looking pieces. "I wouldn't wear that, so why would I dress [my pet] in that?" Gina asked.

With projections of $240,000 in sales this year alone after only a $500 investment, it's safe to say this company is on the right track. However, it wasn't enough to reel in some of the sharks. Lori, Daymond, and Robert all couldn't see the vision, so opted to go out. Mark, on the other hand, saw a licensing opportunity, and decided to offer them $250,000 for 30% and promised to connect them with the Mavs licensing department. Kevin chimed in as well, interested in throwing out an offer, however Mark warned the couple not to hear out another offer as his may be fleeting.

Instead, they decided to counter Mark with a revised deal of $250,000 for 25%, which he accepted.

Peanut Butter Pump

Next up was Andy Scherer, seeking $200,000 for 15% of his company, Peanut Butter Pump. Quite literally, Peanut Butter Pump is a pump that makes spreading peanut butter easy and mess-free. Gone are the days of struggling to scoop out the last bit of peanut butter from the bottom of the jar.

In 30 days, The Peanut Butter pump impressively did $100,000 in sales, but the sharks still couldn't wrap their heads around the product, leaving Andy without a deal.

"I'm sorry, I don't think people need a pump to get their peanut butter out of a jar," said Lori while giggling at the concept.

Even Kevin, who referred to himself as a peanut butter connoisseur, couldn't grasp why anyone would buy the product.

The Yard

Chelsea, Logan, and Ally were the final entrepreneurs in the tank, seeking $400,000 for 10% of their Instagram-worthy milkshake bar, The Yard.

"We knew people would love our milkshakes, but we didn't think people would line around the block to wait for one," they said.