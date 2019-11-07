Apple TV+ Officially Renews 'Dickinson' & 'See' for Season 2

It hasn't even been a full week since Apple TV+'s launch, but several of its scripted shows are now officially set to return.

The streaming service announced Thursday that Dickinson and See have all been renewed for Season 2. For All Mankind and The Morning Show are also slated to return for second seasons.

Ronald D. Moore was already looking ahead to a second season of For All Mankind in July. "We are definitely talking about a second season at this point, and just trying to get together stories and possible scripts," he said. "Apple hasn't picked us up officially, but we're definitely already moving ahead with planning it in case they do."

And with unofficial word that See would be back, director and executive producer Francis Lawrence teased the Season 1 finale cliffhanger for TV Insider. "There's definitely a bit of a cliffhanger, but that's a tricky thing because sometimes cliffhangers can be obnoxious," he said. "It's not one of those. There is a mystery that's left hanging in the air."

Apple TV+ launched with the first three episodes of The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, with the rest of their first seasons set to be released weekly on Fridays. The entire first season of Dickinson is already available, as are kids and family shows Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, and Ghostwriter.

Upcoming Apple Originals include Servant (November 28), Truth Be Told (December 6), and Little America.