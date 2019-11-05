When Will Ziva Return in 'NCIS' Season 17?

NCIS fans can start counting down the days to Cote de Pablo's next appearances in Season 17.

The actress reprises her role as Ziva David in the winter finale and midseason premiere episodes, airing December 17 and January 7, TVLine reports. Might that mean that she's part of a cliffhanger to keep fans on the edge of their seats over the short hiatus?

After shocking fans by showing up in the final moments of last May's finale, de Pablo appeared in the first two episodes of Season 17. Over those two hours, fans learned why she'd faked her death and who was after her (and Gibbs) and saw her briefly reunite with McGee (Sean Murray) and Ducky (David McCallum).

Based on a photo posted on Instagram by Brian Dietzen, fans will get to see her reunite with Palmer this time — and meet Kasie (Diona Reasonover), since they were in her lab.

So, fans may not know what brings her back just yet, but we're now only just over a month away from seeing Ziva again. Will she have reunited with Tony (Michael Weatherly) since she was last in D.C.? Will she and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) repair their fractured relationship after he didn't look for her? We'll have to wait and see if her next two episodes address those and more burning questions.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS