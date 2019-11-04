The Sharks Are Ready to Circle Their Prey in 'Shark Tank' Season 11 (PHOTO)

The Sharks are gathered and ready to strike.

The cast of Shark Tank gathers in a new cast photo, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

Daymond John (fashion and branding expert), Barbara Corcoran (real estate mogul), Mark Cuban (owner and chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks), Lori Greiner ("Queen of QVC"), Kevin O'Leary (venture capitalist), and Robert Herjavec (technology innovator) pose in the first cast photo since 2016.

The entrepreneurial-themed reality show is in its 11th season and sees its Sharks (tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons) continuing to search for the best businesses and productions in which to invest. The Sharks fight one another for a piece of an idea.

Shark Tank has won four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Program (in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017) and received eight other nominations.

Shark Tank, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC