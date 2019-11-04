Jeff Garlin's Success Isn't Enough in 'Our Man in Chicago' Trailer (VIDEO)

Jeff Garlin is bringing his comedy to Netflix.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star is debuting a new comedy special, Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago, on the streaming service this month, yet he can't escape his past, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive look at the trailer.

"I am immensely successful," the comedian says at the beginning of the video. "You think it'd be good enough being me." However, it isn't. Watch the trailer below to hear the question people ask him every single day.

The special was filmed in his hometown of Chicago and on the 37th anniversary of his comedy debut. It includes his signature blend of storytelling and improv as he takes the audience on a stroll down memory lane, with some detours into their personal lives, a few hours in jail, and enough donuts for a lifetime.

Garlin starred as Jeff Greene in Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm and currently stars as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs. His previous TV credits include guest spots on SpongeBob Squarepants, Family Guy, 2 Broke Girls, and Arrested Development.

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago, Tuesday, November 12, Netflix