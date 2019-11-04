'Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Thanks Family & Friends for Support After Arrest

As Jensen Ackles put it at a Supernatural convention over the weekend, Jared Padalecki "had a bad weekend."

And after that "bad weekend," Padalecki missed that convention in Washington, D.C. "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," he wrote on Twitter Sunday. "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon."

Padalecki was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication on October 27 at a club in Austin, Texas. At the time, it was not expected to affect production on the CW drama, and based on Ackles' comments at the convention, it has not.

"We all miss my big, dumb friend," Ackles told the audience at the panel. "He's dealing with what he's gotta deal with. Just send him some support and love."

The 10 Most Popular TV Shows & Actors on Social Media (PHOTOS) Follower counts can make or break Hollywood stars and TV shows. Here are the 10 doing a great job going viral.

The actor went on to reveal that they had a bit of fun on set when Padalecki returned. "He had a couple days off last week, which turned out to be a good thing," Ackles said. "On Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs. We're having fun with it."

The crew wanted to get in on the fun by wearing orange jumpsuits but they were unable to get them in time. "It wasn't like we thought it was a bad idea. We were certainly going to roll with it," Padalecki's co-star continued. "He's doing fine. He sends his love."

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

Supernatural is currently in production on its 15th and final season.

Supernatural, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW