Rooster Teeth's 'RWBY' Stars Tease New Friends & Foes in Volume 7 (VIDEO)

You're not ready for what's coming next on RWBY. The supernatural, future-set Rooster Teeth series is kicking it up a notch—and we're not just talking about the four main heroes' badass new looks.

The animated web series' four leading voice actors—Arryn Zech (Blake Belladonna), Kara Eberle (Weiss Schnee), Barbara Dunkelman (Yang Xiao Long), and Lindsay Jones (Ruby Rose)—sat down in TV Insider's video suite at San Diego Comic-Con back in July to chat all things RWBY.

They spoke about their own personal shock over the series' worldwide fanbase after the show launched in the summer of 2013, how their characters' styles have evolved and what's coming up in Volume 7. Namely, a journey to the northernmost Kingdom in Remnant, Atlas, to bring the Relic of Knowledge. Atlas also happens to be where Weiss and her family are from, which is bound to bring about a few surprises for the team. And of course, we'll see them battle some horrifying monsters along the way.

"It's really cool to see the team grow as people and as teammates and friends," Dunkelman teases of this upcoming season. "They're going to learn a lot about each other and themselves in Atlas, and we're all really excited for people to see it."

While we wait the few precious hours that remain before more RWBY drops, check out the video above for the full interview.

RWBY, Volume 7, Available Saturday, November 2, Roosterteeth.com