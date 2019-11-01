Dr. Jane Goodall Gives Lisa Career Advice in 'The Simpsons' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

It's never a dull moment for the family at the center of Fox's long-running animated comedy, The Simpsons.

In the upcoming episode, "Gorillas on the Mast," Dr. Jane Goodall is lending her vocals to an animated version of herself and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the episode featuring the Simpson family arriving at the Pennsylvania Ape Reserve.

While there, the brood stands off to the side as Lisa takes charge, approaching Dr. Goodall with praise. "Dr. Goodall, I can't thank you enough for saving Lolo," Lisa says.

Her gushing earns a peculiar response from the scientist who says, "Lolo, that's what they called her in captivity. But I've given her a new name, one worthy of such a magnificent creature — Popo."

The silly exchange turns serious when Lisa tells Goodall, "And may I just tell you, you've always been my hero." The admission doesn't convince Goodall though and she looks for other examples as to Lisa's devotion, offering her tips for leading a life like her own.

Will Lisa follow suit or will she refuse to comply with the elements necessary to lead a life like Dr. Goodall? You'll have to tune in on Sunday, November 3 to find out.

