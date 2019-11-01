Pitch, Please! 'Perfect Harmony' Drops a Digital EP (VIDEO)

Can we get a Hallelujah?

Perfect Harmony, NBC's spirited new sitcom about a small-town choir, just dropped an EP of songs from the show and toes are already tappin'. Starting today, November 1, and available on all digital platforms, the release features music produced and arranged by former Glee music producers Adam Anders and Peer Astrom, who together have produced more top 40 singles than anyone in Billboard history.

The track list so far includes...

“Glorious” by Rizwan Manji, Anna Camp, Will Greenburg “9 to 5” by Anna Camp “Here You Come Again” by Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams, Rizwan Manji, Desi Dennis-Dylan “We Are The Champions” by Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, Shanice Williams “Battle Hymn Of The Republic” by Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Desi Dennis-Dylan “Electric Boogie” by Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Desi Dennis-Dylan, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji “Halloween Medley” by Anna Camp, Geno Segers, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill

Each week, new tunes will be added as episodes air, starting with the Second First Church of the Cumberlands' cover of Sia's "Titanium" from the November 7 outing.

Check out an exclusive peek at the performance above, which features Geno Segers'sDwayne handling some of the vocal heavy-lifting.

