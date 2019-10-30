'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Choni Carve Out Time (Almost) Alone on Halloween (VIDEO)

The only thing scarier than ticked off Choni fans is how Riverdale's sapphic supercouple spends part of Halloween this year!

As diehards of the duo know, yes, they will be rocking some major costumes. But before Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) slip into their Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn ensembles, they are set to share some alone-ish time carving pumpkins and chatting about the exhumed elephant in the room. Since we love you, check out an an exclusive first look at the scene above.

So what does this mean for the Blossom formerly known as alive? Will Jason finally return to his not-so-final resting place?

Come on, it's Halloween in Riverdale and there seems to be something haunting Thistlehouse. You just know that some mad-crazy business has to go down before he goes back in the ground. Knowing this show's demented bent, it's entirely possible he'll even get a love interest by the time the night is out!