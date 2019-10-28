'Schooled' Celebrates Halloween: See Coach Mellor as Forrest Gump (PHOTOS)

Run, Rick, run!

Schooled's Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) is celebrating Halloween with a fan-favorite costume in Wednesday's episode, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

In this episode, Coach Mellor is excited to mark the spooky holiday with Julie in a couple's costume, but his plan might be derailed by Principal Glascott's (Tim Meadows) faculty-parent dating rules. Also, CB (Brett Dier) tries to scare the students into not tormenting each other during the school's annual Halloween parade with The Blair Witch Project.

Coach Mellor is dressed up as Forrest Gump for Halloween, and as you can see he even has the Bubba Gump Shrimp hat. Check out the photos above and below to see who's at his side as Jenny and Forrest Jr.. Who will be the one to tell him to run?

Schooled, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC