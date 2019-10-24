'The Rookie' Sneak Peek: Harper Continues to Clash With the Other T.O.s (VIDEO)

The Rookie's second season addition, Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), continues to shake things up in the October 27 episode, "Tough Love."

In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode, we see Harper — Officer Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) new training officer — and her fellow T.O.s discussing confidential informants with Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones), apparently a controversial topic among the officers.

Officer Bradford (Eric Winter) reveals his disdain confidential informants, calling them "liars." More officers then chime in with their opinions before Harper gives her two cents that treating all C.I.s the same is a mistake. And her input seems to ruffle a few of her peers' feathers.

Meanwhile, Nolan and his fellow rookies are asked to develop their own first confidential informants. But when it comes time to break, Officer West's (Titus Makin Jr.) name is noticeably absent from the lineup.

How will they do? And will Officer West get to participate? Check out the clip above and tune in to see how things unfold!

