VH1 Expands 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise, Announces Celebrity Version

It's RuPaul's world and we're just living in it. VH1 announced that it's expanding the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise with a greenlight for RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race.

Slated to hit screens in 2020, the four-episode event series will feature 12 celebrities as they compete for the first ever title of "America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar." A premiere date and star-studded cast of competitors will be announced at a later time.

The newest addition to the Emmy-nominated franchise will see three celebrities undergo a complete drag transformation in each episode. Along the way, celebs will get a helping hand from some of the franchise's most iconic queens.

Among the returning queens are Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Competitors will be vying for the top prize title and money, which will be given to a charity of their choosing. "Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," said host and executive producer, RuPaul Charles. "I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"

Keep an ear out for any potential news in the coming months as the show's expected to air by next year. Until then, get hyped for a unique new adventure in the RuPaul world.

RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race, Premieres 2020, VH1