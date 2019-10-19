'Grey's Anatomy' Hires 'Shameless' Richard Flood to Replace Karev at Grey Sloan

Grey Sloan may be losing doctors to Pac North in Grey's Anatomy Season 16, but the hospital will be gaining one as well.

Shameless' Richard Flood will recur as Dr. Cormac Hayes, Grey Sloan's new head of Pediatric Surgery, beginning later in Season 16, Deadline reported. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) previously held the position, before he and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) were fired at the end of last season for being privy to Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) insurance fraud.

Since then, Alex has moved over to Pac North, as has Richard. And they're not the only ones. Owen (Kevin McKidd), who had enough of Koracick's (Greg Germann) restraining order and helped out at Pac North with a patient, decided to make the move as well in Episode 4.

Both Flood and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff both worked on Shameless. He played Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) love interest, Ford, in Seasons 8 and 9, while she served as an executive producer prior to his introduction.

Flood's previous TV credits also include Crossing Lines and Red Rock.

Grey's Anatomy, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC