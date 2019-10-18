Sneak Peek: 'Uncovered: Killed by Hate' Looks Back on the Portland Train Attack (VIDEO)

Oxygen's Uncovered is returning for a special installment on Sunday, October 20 for the 10th anniversary of the "Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act."

The two-hour episode, Uncovered: Killed by Hate, explores the well-known 2017 Portland Train attack — just one of many topics explored in the program. The show takes a look at hate crimes and how they've affected the country, and this particular case involves two fatalities.

Among those killed in the attack were two men who, along with a third who survived, came to the defense of two teenage girls when the offender charged at them.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, the loved ones of those involved lament the loss of those heroes. Meanwhile, one of the victims opens up about the lasting trauma from the incident.

One of the girls who was attacked, Destinee Mangum, shares that her sister — the other female victim — is afraid to be herself and no longer wears a hijab following the attack.

Check out the heartbreaking clip below and learn more about the event by tuning into Uncovered: Killed by Hate when it airs this weekend.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Uncovered: Killed by Hate, Premiere, Sunday, October 20, 7/6c, Oxygen