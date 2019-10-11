'God Friended Me' Sneak Peek: Miles and Cara Seek Answers at the Louvre (VIDEO)

It's not everyday that an American show films in Paris, but in Season 2 of CBS's God Friended Me, the characters are gallivanting across the beloved city on a mission.

In the Sunday, October 13 episode "From Paris with Love," Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is reunited with Cara (Violett Beane) when he travels to Paris in an effort to further decode clues from the God Account. Meanwhile, in New York Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) helps out Joy (Jessica Lu) with a new friend suggestion.

Luckily, TV Insider has your first look at the exciting installment with an exclusive clip featuring Miles, Cara and one majorly famous location.

"Hey, you know we actually have to go inside to see the exhibit right?" Cara asks Miles who appears to be stuck in his tracks as they near the entrance of the Louvre Museum.

"I guess it's just hitting me all at once," Miles begins to answer. "I mean, we're at one of the greatest museums in the world because there is something inside that the God Account wants me to see."

What could it be? Watch the clip above to guess for yourself and find out when "From Paris with Love" airs on CBS October 13.

God Friended Me, "From Paris with Love," Sunday, October 13, 8:30/7:30c, CBS