Netflix Unveils Star-Studded 'Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner' Trailer (VIDEO)

David Chang is returning to Netflix for some more food fun in the form of the travel docuseries, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

The James Beard Award-Winning Chef is joined by four celebrity cohorts in this four-part series covering food from different corners of the world. Joining Chang for the ride are Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe, as each episode explores a single city, its culture and cuisine, and along the way, Chang and his guests will learn new things about themselves.

The show launches globally on Wednesday, October 23. Kicking things off in the first episode, Chang and Rogen travel to Vancouver, where the actor gives the chef a tour of his favorite childhood spots to eat.

Next, Teigen accompanies the chef to Marrakech, where the TV personality shares her favorite Moroccan vacation spot and the two partake in various activities. Meanwhile, Chang visits Waithe in Los Angeles, and they explore the subcultures of the city while discussing their careers.

Rounding things out in the fourth part of the series is Kate McKinnon, who joins Chang in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The SNL star and host then eat, talk and do a few more things.

Don't miss out on all of the action in the exciting trailer below and make sure to tune into Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner when it arrives later this month.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 23, Netflix